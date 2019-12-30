Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.20, close to its 52-week low of $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 31.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Miragen Therapeutics, and Jaguar Animal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $4.07. Currently, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 6,090.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.