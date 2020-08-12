Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Scotiabank and Canaccord Genuity gave Argonaut Gold (Other OTC: ARNGF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Laurentian Bank of Canada. Analyst Ryan Hanley maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold today and set a price target of C$6.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Hanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, Alamos Gold, and New Gold.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.07, representing a 45.5% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Argonaut Gold has an average volume of 264K.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.