Argenx Se (ARGX) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX – Research Report) today.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.00, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $167.64 and a one-year low of $100.20. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 158.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.