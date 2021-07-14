Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS – Research Report) on July 9. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00, implying a 78.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Arcus Biosciences’ market cap is currently $2.02B and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RCUS in relation to earlier this year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.