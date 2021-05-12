Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Gets a Sell Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Sell rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.23, close to its 52-week low of $25.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 46.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $37.75 average price target.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 million and GAAP net loss of $31.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.99 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.