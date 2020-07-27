Archrock (AROC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 20, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Archrock (AROC – Research Report), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.03.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archrock with a $9.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.43 and a one-year low of $2.09. Currently, Archrock has an average volume of 1.41M.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services. The Aftermarket Services segment sell parts and components, provides operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers. The company was founded on February 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.