Archer (ARHVF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on Archer (ARHVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of NOK6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #5881 out of 6169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Archer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $228 million and GAAP net loss of $56.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $214 million and had a net profit of $6.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America. The company was founded on August 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.