Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 29.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Arch Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38, representing a 706.5% upside. In a report issued on July 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

Based on Arch Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $731.9K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.29 million.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.