Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL – Research Report), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.52, close to its 52-week high of $43.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arch Capital Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.25, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.61 and a one-year low of $25.85. Currently, Arch Capital Group has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACGL in relation to earlier this year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other.