Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUSResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $7.00 average price target, a 67.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of $19.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.09 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

