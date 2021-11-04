Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report) on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of $19.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.09 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.