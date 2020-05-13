May 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUSResearch Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 237.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.62 million and GAAP net loss of $24.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $679K and had a GAAP net loss of $23.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019