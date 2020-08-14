Aravive (ARAV) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report issued on August 4, David Nierengarten from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $27.75 average price target, which is a 376.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Aravive has an average volume of 212K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.