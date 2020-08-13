August 13, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Aravive (ARAV) Gets an Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on August 3, Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating on Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aravive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 329.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.1% and a 33.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Evofem Biosciences, Menlo Therapeutics, and Johnson & Johnson.

The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Aravive has an average volume of 210.6K.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

