ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.8% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, Target Hospitality, and ManpowerGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $30.67 average price target, which is a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on ARAMARK Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.27 billion and had a net profit of $251 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARMK in relation to earlier this year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.