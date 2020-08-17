Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and RBC Capital gave Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, a 179.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average volume of 976.8K.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.