Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 33.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 198.0% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Aquestive Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.77 million and GAAP net loss of $16.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.73 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.