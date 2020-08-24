AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.98.

Klieve has an average return of 28.5% when recommending AquaBounty Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1735 out of 6890 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AquaBounty Technologies with a $4.50 average price target.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6,753 and GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.49K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AQB in relation to earlier this year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks. The company was founded by Elliot Z. Entis and Garth L. Fletcher on December 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.