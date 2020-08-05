Aqua Metals (AQMS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aqua Metals (AQMS – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 57.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Aqua Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.33. Currently, Aqua Metals has an average volume of 494.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AQMS in relation to earlier this year.

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the production of recycled lead through an electro-chemical process. It sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.