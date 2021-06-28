Apyx Medical (APYX) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Apyx Medical (APYX – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Chembio Diagnostics, and Semler Scientific.

Apyx Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Apyx Medical’s market cap is currently $357.6M and has a P/E ratio of -23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.96.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. It engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.