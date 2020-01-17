Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.74, close to its 52-week high of $6.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 85.7% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Marker Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.29 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.