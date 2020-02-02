Aptiv (APTV) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 31, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv (APTV – Research Report), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -37.7% and a 13.6% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, BorgWarner, and Adient.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.17, representing a 21.2% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Aptiv’s market cap is currently $21.65B and has a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.08.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.