Aptinyx (APTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aptinyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $257K and GAAP net loss of $11.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $936K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.