AptarGroup (ATR) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup (ATR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AptarGroup.

The company has a one-year high of $124.00 and a one-year low of $79.84. Currently, AptarGroup has an average volume of 294K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Joanne C. Smith, a Director at ATR sold 9,500 shares for a total of $1,075,194.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.