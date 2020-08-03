AptarGroup (ATR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde maintained a Buy rating on AptarGroup (ATR – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Hajde covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonoco Products, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on AptarGroup is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on AptarGroup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $722 million and net profit of $55.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $744 million and had a net profit of $63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Joanne C. Smith, a Director at ATR sold 9,500 shares for a total of $1,075,194.

AptarGroup, Inc. develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market. The Pharma segment supplies pumps and metered dose inhaler valves to the pharmaceutical market worldwide. The Food & Beverage segment sell dispensing and non-dispensing closures and, to a lesser degree, spray pumps and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL.