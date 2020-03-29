Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report) on March 26 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $53.12 and a one-year low of $15.11. Currently, Aprea Therapeutics has an average volume of 86.88K.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.