Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on June 15, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.95.

Frahm has an average return of 150.9% when recommending Applied Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is ranked #284 out of 6703 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Therapeutics with a $58.67 average price target, which is a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.39 and a one-year low of $8.06. Currently, Applied Therapeutics has an average volume of 181.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.