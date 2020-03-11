Applied Materials (AMAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials (AMAT – Research Report) on March 9 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cadence Design.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.89.

Based on Applied Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.16 billion and net profit of $892 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.75 billion and had a net profit of $771 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMAT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.