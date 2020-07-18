Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 52.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Applied DNA Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, which is a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.69 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Applied DNA Sciences has an average volume of 2.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.