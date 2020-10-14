Apple (AAPL) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Apple (AAPL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.22, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.69 billion and net profit of $11.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.81 billion and had a net profit of $10.04 billion.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.