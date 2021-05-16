Apple (AAPL) Gets a Hold Rating from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) on May 11 and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.45.

Sacconaghi has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Sacconaghi is ranked #845 out of 7505 analysts.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.73, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89.58 billion and net profit of $23.63 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.31 billion and had a net profit of $11.25 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apple, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. It also offers a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod and AirPods. The services segment is comprised of AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services such as Apple Card and Apple Pay as well as advertising and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.