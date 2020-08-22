Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 49.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A.

Appili Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in novel antibiotic and anti-infective therapies to help patients suffering from serious infections. Its anti-infective portfolio currently includes major programs namely ATI-2307, ATI-1701, ATI-1503, ATI-1501 and Favipiravir.