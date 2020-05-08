Apollo Real Estate (ARI) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate (ARI – Research Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Apollo Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.30.

Apollo Real Estate’s market cap is currently $1.23B and has a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARI in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.