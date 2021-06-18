Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report issued on May 28, Kyle Joseph from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.02, close to its 52-week high of $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 80.6% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Diversified Holdings, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Gladstone Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $13.33 average price target.

Apollo Investment Corp’s market cap is currently $914.9M and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.