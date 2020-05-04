May 4, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINVResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, TPG Specialty Lending, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $10.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apollo Investment Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.94 million and net profit of $286K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019