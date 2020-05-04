Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, TPG Specialty Lending, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $10.60 average price target.

Based on Apollo Investment Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.94 million and net profit of $286K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 million.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.