Apollo Global Management (APO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (APO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.16, close to its 52-week high of $52.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Blackstone Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.71, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Apollo Global Management’s market cap is currently $11.38B and has a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

