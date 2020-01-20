January 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Aphria (APHA) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

By Jason Carr

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett maintained a Buy rating on Aphria (APHAResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$10.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.27.

Aphria has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.74, which is a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Aphria’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $42.01 million.

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis.

