Apergy (APY) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Tommy Moll from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Apergy (APY – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apergy with a $13.33 average price target.

Based on Apergy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $245 million and GAAP net loss of $4.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313 million and had a net profit of $21.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APY in relation to earlier this year.

Apergy Corp. provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through the following two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment consists of including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. The company was founded on October 10, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.