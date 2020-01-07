Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.53, close to its 52-week high of $42.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.57, representing a -5.7% downside. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $69.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product.