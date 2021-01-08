Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Gets a Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Sally Yanchus maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF – Research Report) on December 1 and set a price target of $20.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanchus is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Yanchus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 9 Meters Biopharma, Daré Bioscience, and Electrocore.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antibe Therapeutics with a $16.21 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $2.64. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 18.86K.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.