Anterix (ATEX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anterix (ATEX – Research Report), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anterix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a one-year high of $57.75 and a one-year low of $29.38. Currently, Anterix has an average volume of 151K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.