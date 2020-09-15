Antares Pharma (ATRS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on August 7, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50, representing a 61.9% upside. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.38 million and net profit of $2.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.23 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.