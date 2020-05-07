Ansys (ANSS) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Ansys (ANSS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $260.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.14.

The company has a one-year high of $299.06 and a one-year low of $174.25. Currently, Ansys has an average volume of 777K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANSS in relation to earlier this year.

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.