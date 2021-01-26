Annexon Biosciences (ANNX) Receives a New Rating from Needham

Annexon Biosciences (ANNX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $37.00 price target from Needham analyst Joseph Stringer today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50.

Annexon Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.84 and a one-year low of $15.33. Currently, Annexon Biosciences has an average volume of 117.9K.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. Its pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Its pipeline of product candidates is designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway in a broad set of complement-mediated diseases. Its product candidates are ANX005; ANX007; and ANX009.