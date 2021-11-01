Annexon Biosciences (ANNX) Gets an Outperform Rating from Cowen & Co.

Uncategorized

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated an Outperform rating on Annexon Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANNX) on September 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annexon Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00, a 123.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Icosavax, and Dynavax.

Annexon Biosciences’ market cap is currently $625.2M and has a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.12.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. Its pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Its pipeline of product candidates is designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway in a broad set of complement-mediated diseases. Its product candidates are ANX005; ANX007; and ANX009.