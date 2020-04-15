Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 34.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $65.94.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa’s market cap is currently $94.19B and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Global Export and Holding Companies. The Global Export and Holding Companies segment includes the global headquarters and the export businesses in other countries. Its brands include Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; multi-country brands Beck’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions, such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.