Anglo American (AAUKF) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on July 9, Dominic OKane from J.P. Morgan reiterated a Hold rating on Anglo American (AAUKF – Research Report), with a price target of p3600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.70.

According to TipRanks.com, OKane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.4% success rate. OKane covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglo American Platinum, First Quantum Minerals, and Harmony Gold Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $50.05 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.42 and a one-year low of $22.94. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 3,634.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.