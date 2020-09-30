AngioDynamics (ANGO) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AngioDynamics is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANGO in relation to earlier this year.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.