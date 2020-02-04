ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Benchmark Co. gave ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SunTrust Robinson. Analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.18, close to its 52-week low of $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.17, implying a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.62 and a one-year low of $6.39. Currently, ANGI Homeservices has an average volume of 1.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 191 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

