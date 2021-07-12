Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Has a New Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Angel Oak Mortgage with a $20.50 average price target, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AOMR in relation to earlier this year.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in the first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. Its objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders, through cash distributions and capital appreciation, across interest rates and credit cycles.